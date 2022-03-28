The King’s Own Band inaugurated its musical season for 2022 with a vocal and instrumental concert at the Manoel Theatre under the baton of its director, John Galea.

The concert opened with a symphony from Verdi’s I Vespri Siciliani, followed by The Mandalorian, a composition by Ludwig Goranssön, used for the soundtrack of the film bearing the same name.

The concert also featured popular music, including a piece entitled Music by the late John Miles, as homage to the composer, who passed away on December 5, 2021. This was executed with the participation of Mro Paul Abela, together with Christian Arding’s voice.

For the first time, the band played St Martin’s Suite by Jan Van de Roost. This piece brought out the force and liveliness of this composer’s works.

Polkas in musical concerts have been the band’s trademark since 1874 when it was founded. This time, the band chose The Champagne Polka, written in 1858 by Johann Strauss junior.

Two songs were played from Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. The first, Think of Me, featured soprano Nadia Vella in the role of Elissa, while in Point of No Return there was a duet between tenor Alan Sciberras and soprano Nadine Vella.

From the Society’s own musical archives, the band, under the direction of John Galea, went on to play the Prelude to Act Three of Lohengrin, an opera by Wagner.

The concert was hosted by Keith Demicoli who gave short introductions before each piece.