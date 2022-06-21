The Soċjetà Filarmonika Sliema and the Kummissjoni Festi Parroċċa Santwarju Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor are presenting the annual vocal and musical programme on the occasion of the Feast of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor) in Sliema.

The event will be held on Monday, June 27, at 7.30pm, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Sliema. The Sliema Band will be conducted by Mro Lesley Tabone.

The programme will include John Williams' Olympic Fanfarre and Eulogy by Neville Pace as well as Joaquin Rodrigo's Concerto Aranjuez, arranged for the band by Aurelio Belli, with Mark Saliba as trumpet soloist.

The Sliema Band will be joined by Nicole Hammett singing Vangelis’s March with Me and William Gomez’s Ave Maria, arranged for the band by Twanny Borg.

Victorio Gauci will sing a piece commemorating a popular Maltese artist who passed away recently.

This will be followed by the hymn by Mro Ferdinando Camilleri, Lis-Sultana Tagħna tal-Qalb Imqaddsa ta' Gesù in which the Sliema Band will be joined by tenor Angelo Muscat, baritone Joseph Lia, and the parish choir.

Domenico Quercetti's popular hymn Viva Dejjem, sung by Victorio Gauci, and the Mro Cardenio Botti's Inno Sliema, sung by Nicole Hammett, will conclude the event.

The event is being held with the cooperation of Manuel Ellul, the Franciscan Community and the Sliema Local Council. Antoinette Falzon will be the compère.