Today, the fourth Sunday of Easter, is the World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna celebrates Mass from the Chapel of the Vocations Centre at the Seminary, Tal-Virtù, at 9.30am, and broadcast on TVM2, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

The Mass will be attended by priests, religious men and women, and seminarians who are responsible for vocational work, as well as young people who take part in the activities organised by the Vocations Centre of the Archbishop’s Seminary. The purpose of this centre is to direct adolescents and young people on their journey to discover what God is asking of them.

In his message for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations 2021, Pope Francis reminds us that even today “the Lord wants to inspire the hearts of parents and to open all hearts to great initiatives, and everyone to be merciful so as to be able to comfort those who are suffering and inspire hope.

“The priests who consecrated their lives need this encouragement, in particular in these times marked by weaknesses and sufferings, also brought about by the pandemic. This has brought forth uncertainties and fears about the future, and ambiguity as regards the life we are living right now.”

Christians are encouraged to pray so that the Lord would help young people discover God’s plan of love for them.

For more information, one can visit www.seminaryvocationscentre.mt which includes experiences from various people who have found their calling through the work done by the Vocations Centre.