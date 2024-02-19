Former Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said Sunday he backed coach Xabi Alonso to stay beyond the summer amid links to Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Taking over with the club near the foot of the table last season, Alonso has supercharged Leverkusen, who are eight points clear atop the Bundesliga table and on track for a first-ever league title.

Alonso’s Leverkusen are unbeaten in 32 games in all competitions this season, with only four draws.

Voeller told Bild “I can’t imagine him going anywhere else in summer at the moment” when asked about the manager’s future.

Voeller played at Leverkusen before becoming coach and then sporting director, a role which he held for almost two decades until 2022, when he took on the same job in the German national team in 2022.

