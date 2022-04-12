The Los Angeles Lakers sacked head coach Frank Vogel on Monday, saying a change of leadership was needed after the club’s shock failure to reach the playoffs.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka confirmed Vogel’s dismissal in a statement, a day after the club’s miserable campaign drew to a close.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point,” Pelinka said.

Speculation over Vogel’s future intensified after the Lakers’ final regular season game on Sunday, with ESPN reporting that the coach – who led the franchise to a 17th NBA championship in 2020 – would be fired.

Talking to reporters later Monday, Pelinka said the Lakers’ season had been “disappointing at every level.”

