Hannah Bonnici and Jacob Portelli will be giving a voice and harp recital at St Catherine of Italy in Valletta called of Tunes so Sweet.

The event will take place on November 19 at 12.30pm.

The programme will feature songs, lied and melodies by various composers in French, German and English.

Faure’s Apres un reve, Chanson d’amour and Mandolin, as well as Strauss’s nostalgic Morgen, The Last Rose of Summer from Flotow’s opera ‘Martha’ and the famous Solveig’s Song by Grieg will be performed by the duo.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets can be obtained prior to the concert from the venue, by email baroccomalta@gmail.com or by phone 7968 0952.

For more detail about upcoming events, one can visit www.barocco-malta.com.