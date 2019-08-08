When considering children in alternative care, one needs to keep in mind the delicate and sensitive nature of the services offered in this sector.

Like other sectors that the Social Care Standards Authority regulates, we felt the need to publish a set of social regulatory standards for such services following the ones published in June regarding alcohol, drugs and gambling.

As happened in previous models, we published two sets of standards, one for residential services and a second for those that are office-based. These standards also heavily draw inspiration and information from the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the recently-passed law on child protection (alternative care), led by the Ministry for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity.

This law pushes forth various innovative reforms. Among them, for example, is that children who are being fostered can be freed for adoption in a shorter time when compared to the past. This will bring about great stability in the lives of these children, who yearn for a permanent place. Research shows that children who live in alternative care benefit greatly when permanence is planned and established.

We are investing in the future of our society through these children. They deserve the opportunity to find a caring family, to be brought up in a homely environment where they can reach their aspirations and potential.

The time has come for these children to be given a voice, to be allowed to sit at the table when vital aspects of their lives are being discussed, to be given the opportunity to have their voices heard as much as the adults around them, while also being mindful of their age.

The children need to know that their opinions matter and that they have the right to be brought up in an environment that provides them with the opportunity to listen, speak and discuss.

The social regulatory standards for children in alternative care keep in mind the best interests of the child and ensure s/he is involved and active in the process, while also placing great focus on the service provider’s accountability.

The authority needs to lead by example in this sector. These standards were not drafted in the confines of four walls – the researchers held meetings with service providers and, during the ongoing public consultation, one of the items on their agenda is meetings with children in alternative care or fostering to explain the social regulatory standards and get feedback on what they think about them and what they would like to see in the document. An easy-read version of the standards was crafted to ensure that the message and content of the documents was being understood by the children.

These standards also recognise the involvement of the biological family. In fact, the first standard in the children in alternative care documents details the support and care the biological family should be provided with.

It is a firm belief of this authority that individuals who find themselves in tough situations deserve a second, and even a third, chance, as long as there is no risk for any children involved. A family deserves all the help it needs while always keeping the child’s best interest at the forefront.

The beauty of this sector is the dedication and the common goal that all the organisations involved share: the best interest of the children.

We invite everyone who wants to know more to check out the relevant documents on our website www.scsa.gov.mt.

Matthew Vella is CEO of the Social Care Standards Authority.