Jolene Micallef Zammit, mother of seven-year-old Nicholas Zammit, has posted a touching tribute on Facebook to her son who died tragically on Boxing Day and whose funeral was held on Saturday.

“My dearest, I can’t believe how you’ve left me, I talk about you every minute and every moment I have,” Ms Micallef Zammit wrote.

“Your smile has stolen many hearts, no one can ever hope to fill the void you’ve left behind.”

Nicholas was killed when he was struck by an unmanned bulldozer while visiting a family-run quarry with his grandfather.

The cause of the accident is subject to an inquiry.

People who knew the child have described Nicholas as a “lovely and charismatic boy” who “loved life”.

Accompanied by a picture of Ms Micallef Zammit and little Nicholas in his all-white Holy Communion suit, his mother prayed for the strength to go on.

“Pray for your father and I and give us the temperance to live for your brother whom you loved so much. Until we meet again my son,” she wrote in an emotional post.

Nicholas’s funeral was held on Saturday in Qrendi.

His mother asked all those wishing to pay their respects to her son not to wear black.