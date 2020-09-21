The updated model, which is available in either fastback or Shooting Brake layouts, is available in a select range of specifications – though a wider range of trim levels will be made available soon.
First introduced in 2017 the Arteon has only been available as a fastback up until now, with the introduction of a Shooting Brake giving buyers a more practical option in the range.
From launch, SE Nav, Elegance and R-Line trims will be available. That initial trim level brings Volkswagen’s digital cockpit system, climate control, front and rear parking sensors and an eight-inch navigation system too. Shooting Brake versions get keyless entry as well.
Move up to Elegance and you’ll find larger 18-inch alloy wheels included in the car’s specification, as well as a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control. Inside, Elegance cars benefit from a leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated seats, among other features
Finally, there’s R-Line which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips on either side of the redesigned rear bumper and a sunroof. Shooting Brake cars benefit from a larger panoramic sunroof, too.
The choice between a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel – in two states of tune – or a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol – again, in two outputs – will be available initially, before being joined by a smaller 1.5-litre petrol, a plug-in hybrid and a performance-orientated R version with all-wheel-drive.
