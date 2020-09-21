The updated model, which is available in either fastback or Shooting Brake layouts, is available in a select range of specifications – though a wider range of trim levels will be made available soon.

The Shooting Brake provides slightly more space than the regular Arteon.

First introduced in 2017 the Arteon has only been available as a fastback up until now, with the introduction of a Shooting Brake giving buyers a more practical option in the range.

From launch, SE Nav, Elegance and R-Line trims will be available. That initial trim level brings Volkswagen’s digital cockpit system, climate control, front and rear parking sensors and an eight-inch navigation system too. Shooting Brake versions get keyless entry as well.

Move up to Elegance and you’ll find larger 18-inch alloy wheels included in the car’s specification, as well as a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control. Inside, Elegance cars benefit from a leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated seats, among other features

Finally, there’s R-Line which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips on either side of the redesigned rear bumper and a sunroof. Shooting Brake cars benefit from a larger panoramic sunroof, too.

The Arteon’s interior features Volkswagen’s latest infotainment system.

The choice between a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel – in two states of tune – or a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol – again, in two outputs – will be available initially, before being joined by a smaller 1.5-litre petrol, a plug-in hybrid and a performance-orientated R version with all-wheel-drive.