Continental Cars have donated a number of Volkswagen EURO 2020 footballs to the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

The presentation was held at the Volkswagen showroom in Msida, as Volkswagen is the ‘official mobility partner’ of UEFA EURO 2020. These footballs will be donated to the children who are receiving cure at the oncology ward.

Maurice Mizzi, president and director of Continental Cars, presented the Volkswagen EURO 2020 footballs to Andrew Decelis, a representative of Puttinu Cares, as a recognition towards their fantastic work and dedication.

“The hardworking team members and volunteers at Puttinu Cares, are doing so much work to help these children and their respective families in overcoming this very difficult period in their lives. We will give our continuous support and appreciation towards this foundation,” he said.

Continental Cars are the main importers of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche and CUPRA vehicles in Malta.