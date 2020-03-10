Volkswagen Group full year 2019 sales rose €16.8bn to €252.6bn and operating profit - before special items - rose to €19.3 from €17.1bn in 2018.

At 7.6 per cent (7.3 per cent), the operating return on sales, again before special items, slightly bettered the forecast range for 2019.

Operating profit also rose from €13.9bn to €17bn.

Negative special items in connection with the dieselgate scandal were lower at €2.3bn versus €3.2bn in 2018.

The automaker's shareholders should see a higher dividend of €6.50 compared to €4.80 last year.

Finance chief Frank Witter said: "Financially we are still very robust. We expect a continuously challenging market environment this year. Consequently, achieving our ambitious targets will require a major effort".

Unit sales inched up 1.3 per cent rose to 10.97m units with growth seen in Europe and South America and slight declines in North America and Asia-Pacific. VW claimed, nonetheless, group market share rose in "almost all regions".

Higher unit sales, better model range and good performance by financial services positively boosted revenue but exchange rates had an opposing effect.

Profit before tax improved 17.3 per cent to €18.4bn and the return on sales before tax increased to 7.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Despite "challenges" in China, the JVs' operating profit contribution was €4.4bn versus €4.6bn in 2018.