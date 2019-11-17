Volkswagen looks set to launch the electric estate car segment, with a new concept heading into production.

This is the ID. Space Vizzion — the latest in a series of all-electric concepts under the ‘ID.’ umbrella. So far, only sketches of the car have been shown, though a full public debut has been confirmed for the upcoming LA Auto Show.

Clear to see in these drawings is a very simplistic design, but with design details fitting in firmly with Volkswagen’s current corporate aesthetic. These include the thin LED light bar across the front, as seen on the latest Golf, and multi-hole grille.

Details on the Space Vizzion are somewhat limited at the moment, but it’s claimed it would have a range of 366 miles between charges when the road-going variant arrives in 2021.

Inside the car, a material called AppleSkin is used — which is said to be a sustainable alternative to leather that’s made from residual matter leftover from apple juice production.

Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen Design head, said: “So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category. With the ID. Space Vizzion we create a new, fully electric segment”