The Electric Racing Car of the Year award was presented to the fully-electrically driven Volkswagen ID.R at the Race Night on the eve of the Essen Motor Show.

This year’s auto show, which runs until December 8, is once again proving to be a major attraction for car and motorsport fans from all over Europe. The prize, awarded by Auto Bild sportscars and Auto Bild motorsport, acknowledges the technology and successes of the 500kW (680PS) electric racing car, which has set five records in four countries, on three continents, in the past two years.

“I am delighted that the ID.R has been chosen as the racing car of the year in the Electro category this year,” said Volkswagen Motorsport director Sven Smeets, who picked up the prize at the Race Night.

“I receive the trophy as a representative of the entire Volkswagen Motorsport team, which has performed so magnificently over the past two years. This prize also acknowledges the engineers and technicians behind the project, who are often away from the limelight but contribute hugely to its success.”

The development of the ID.R began at the end of 2017 and, behind the wheel of the racing car, Frenchman Romain Dumas set the first record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado (US) in June 2018. The dynamic duo then proceeded to break the electric record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (GB). Dumas claimed three more records with the ID.R in 2019: the ID.R now holds the record for the fastest lap by an electric car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as well as securing the overall track record in Goodwood and at Tianmen Mountain in China.