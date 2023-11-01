Volkswagen has revealed new disguised images of its ID.7 Tourer, which will arrive in 2024 as the firm’s first electric estate car.

The ID.7 was revealed earlier in the year in an elongated hatchback design, and will reach the UK early next year as Volkswagen’s electric flagship. However, it will also be joined by a Tourer estate car version, which has now been shown in disguised images from the firm for the first time.

Looking to keep a more traditional estate car profile, rather than the sleeker ‘shooting brake’ style seen in more recent years – including on Volkswagen’s Arteon – the ID.7 Tourer is a long car with plenty of bodywork.

Volkswagen says the model offers ‘sophisticated aerodynamics’ which give the model a low drag coefficient, which is only marginally behind the hatchback model.

The ID.7 Tourer promises plenty of practicality, with a boot measuring 454 litres, or 1,714 litres with the rear seats folded. With the seats down, it says it offers an ‘almost two-metre-long cargo space’.

The ID.7 Tourer will use the same dedicated electric car platform as other Volkswagen ‘ID’ models, and will also be offered with a large 86kWh battery, the largest fitted to one of the German firm’s cars yet. Volkswagen hasn’t announced any range figures for the Tourer model, but up to 435 miles is claimed for the hatchback.

Like the hatchback, the Tourer will also utilise the latest technology that Volkswagen has to offer, including a large 15-inch touchscreen, along with an augmented reality head-up display.

Sales of the ID.7 Tourer will begin in 2024.

