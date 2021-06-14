Volkswagen has revealed the Multivan, a new name for a massively overhauled model line.

The Multivan replaces the Caravelle as the firm’s ultra-practical seven-seat MPV, sitting above the smaller Caddy in the range.

The exterior styling has been given a considerable overhaul so it looks nothing like its predecessor, instead getting the same design language as the new Caddy. There are slim LED headlights as standard with LED matrix upgrades an optional extra, while an illuminated bar runs between the headlights.

