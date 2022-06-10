Volkswagen has revealed two new special edition versions of the ID. Buzz, inspired by the new Obi-Wan Kenobi television series.

Keeping a Star Wars theme, the Light Side Edition and Dark Side Edition have been designed to appeal to the two sides of the force.

Each draws inspiration from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, with skins covering the models with designs coming from a collaboration between Volkswagen and Lucasfilm.

Looking first at the Light Side Edition, the lower section is beige like Kenobi’s tunic, while the shiny chrome on the upper section is a nod to the spaceships and droids of the Star Wars universe.

