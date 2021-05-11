Following the unveiling of the latest Polo supermini, Volkswagen has shared the first teaser of its sporty GTI model.

It’s been shared today ahead of what was supposed to be the 2021 GTI celebration weekend at Lake Worthersee, Austria. However, the event has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen says the GTI will take its traditional place as the flagship Polo, with more performance, improved driving dynamics and sportier styling than the regular models.

