Making an electric car involving to drive has stumped quite a few manufacturers of late. Sure, we’ve had range-toppers like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, but nothing on the more ‘regular’ end of the spectrum. Cars like the Golf GTI have always delivered that delicate blend of usability and driver engagement, which is why Volkswagen is attempting to transfer some of that magic into its electric line-up, starting with this – the ID.4 GTX.

It’s the first car in a new series of GTX-badged cars and brings a host of revisions to the ID.4 as a way of making it more exciting and involving to drive, but no less practical on a day-to-day basis. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

