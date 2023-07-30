Dutchwoman Demi Vollering succeeded compatriot and great rival Annemiek van Vleuten to win the second edition of the women’s Tour de France in Pau on Sunday.

To cement her status as world number one, all that was missing from the 26-year-old’s trophy haul was a victory in a grand tour.

On Sunday, she achieved that after finishing second in the final stage time trial behind Marlen Reusser of Switzerland to claim “the most beautiful success” of her career.

The SD Worx team leader finished the eight-stage race over three minutes ahead of Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky and Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma of the Canyon–SRAM team.

Van Vleuten, 40, competing in her final season, finished off the podium nearly four minutes adrift of the winner.

