A volleyball marathon has raised €366,817 for Dar tal-Providenza.

The marathon started on Friday evening and ended late on Sunday. It was held at the Siġġiewi homes, where 40 players went through 53 hours of volleyball.

A group of Slovenian athletes, some of them with a disability, participated in sitting volleyball thanks to ParaVolleyMalta and the Birkirkara Volley Club.

Some 200 volunteers took part along with a large group of entertainers.

The Homes thanked all donors, sponsors and participants.