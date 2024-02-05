Pan-European political party Volt Europe has unveiled its first MEP candidate for Malta’s MEP elections.

Matthias Iannis Portelli will run on the party ticket in the June 2024 elections, Volt Malta has said.

Portelli was raised in Rabat and lives in Paola. He is currently studying for a Masters in International Security Studies.

He serves as one of Volt Malta’s vice-presidents and served as the party’s national policy lead during the 2022 general elections.

“My commitment is not just to better Malta but also to enhancing the entire EU landscape. By participating in this election, I aim to demonstrate my dedication to devoting my time and energy towards the betterment of our islands and the European community,” he said.

Volt is a progressive party that is fielding candidates in several EU member states in the upcoming MEP elections. It first entered the Maltese political scene in 2021 and ran a single candidate in the 2022 general election.

The party will be running for 23 MEP seats across Europe in the upcoming European Parliament elections. Among its candidates are MEP Damian Boeselager – the sole Volt candidate elected across Europe in the previous 2019 elections – as well as MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld, who will be running as a Volt candidate in Belgium.