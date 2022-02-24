A number of tourism proposals aimed at focusing on "quality" rather than "quantity" tourism have been proposed by political party Volt.

In a statement, it said it is time to move on from the model of expecting an ever-growing quantity of short-term visitors over summer to sustain the tourism sector for the rest of the year to a long-term plan that sustains the industry year-round.

North America, Volt said, is an untapped market for direct flights into Malta, and by focusing on high-income locations, it would attract a new source of tourism and also could influence foreign direct investment into Malta’s economy. This would be done through the newly established Malta Med Air public company.

The party also proposed that, to further quality tourism, it was worth attracting the countless individuals who have Maltese ancestry.

A Diaspora Pass would give them discounts, free access to museums and public transport, it said.

‘’Our goal is to incentivise Maltese descendants to have long-visits to rediscover and reconnect with their heritage with their families... maybe even encourage them to possibly consider relocating back, bringing their talents and experience with them.’’

To address the ailing Air Malta, the party proposed a partial initial public offering to increase capital for the airline, and to encourage activism from shareholders to hold the administration accountable in their actions and management of the airline.