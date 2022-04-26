The Volt political party spent just €61.40 on its electoral campaign, details issued on Tuesday show.

It said its candidates Alexia DeBono and Kassandra Mallia spent €279 and €180 respectively in their personal campaigns while the party spent €61.40 in marketing.

The candidates' spending included €180 each for registration.

Electoral candidates are permitted to spend up to €20,000 on their campaigns and must submit a declaration of their expenses to the Electoral Commission within 31 days of the election result being published.

DeBono won 214 first-count votes from the eighth and ninth districts while Kassandra Mallia won 168 votes on the tenth and 11th districts.