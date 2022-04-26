The Volt political party spent just €61.40 on its electoral campaign, details issued on Tuesday show.
It said its candidates Alexia DeBono and Kassandra Mallia spent €279 and €180 respectively in their personal campaigns while the party spent €61.40 in marketing.
The candidates' spending included €180 each for registration.
Electoral candidates are permitted to spend up to €20,000 on their campaigns and must submit a declaration of their expenses to the Electoral Commission within 31 days of the election result being published.
DeBono won 214 first-count votes from the eighth and ninth districts while Kassandra Mallia won 168 votes on the tenth and 11th districts.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us