When he discovered that he had Parkinson’s Disease, Joe Saliba was overcome by a sense of helplessness and shame and was reluctant to join a dance therapy class.

Three years later, the 74-year-old is one of the most faithful students as he believes the daily classes have given him a new lease of life. But for Saliba and dozens of others with Parkinson’s, these free classes may not resume beyond this year because donations are drying up.

Step Up for Parkinson’s was set up by Natalie Muschamp four years ago after she saw what the disease did to a relative’s partner and their caregiver.

The voluntary organisation is made up of dance teachers with a healthcare background, including physio and speech therapists, who guide people with Parkinson’s through a set of movement and breathing exercises.

Some of the success stories include people coming off depression medicine and quicker rehabilitation from bone fractures, Muschamp said.

Saliba himself, who suffered a fractured pelvis earlier this year and had to move in with his daughter for assistance, believes the therapy formed a good part of his rehabilitation.

In just four months he managed to return to his own home.

Elderly members have limited access to social media

“I’m so thankful that my late wife Carmen had convinced me to join the classes, as I do not know what would have happened to me otherwise,” he said.

“They have become part of my daily routine and have not only helped my physical well-being but most especially my mental health.”

Saliba is one of 200 people with Parkinson’s who, until earlier this year, used to meet the therapy teachers every week in various localities.

A class underway in better times… before the coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie has so far been able to host these classes free of charge as the organisation was the recipient of funds through the Malta Social Impact Awards and the Good Causes Fund. Her efforts have even seen her receiving the State Award Honour for her service to the Republic of Malta in 2019.

But when COVID-19 struck the donations and sponsorships dried up.

Muschamp also had to shift the classes online.

While this particular move made it easier for some to take part from their own home, attendance dropped because the elderly members had limited access to social media or video conferencing.

The organisation was invited to televise the classes for a few months and Muschamp did this voluntarily.

After seeing the success of that venture, she has now secured another slot on a TV station together with her team of 10 teachers. But she still needs to find companies to sponsor advertisement slots.

The money collected through these adverts will help the organisation survive.

“We are really struggling. I have managed to keep us afloat until the end of the year. I would like the organisation to remain active for at least another year until we overcome the pandemic and I can find new ways to fund it,” Muschamp said.

“I don’t want to give it up as I know we’re of some comfort to some who might not have anything else to look forward to, especially in these challenging times when they are being urged to self-isolate.”

More information on how to help out on chairperson@stepupforparkinsons.com, 9920 0822 or on https://stepupforparkinsons.com