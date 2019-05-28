Volunteer divers recovered over two tonnes of waste including skip loads of tyres and plastic in just five hours.
A group of 80 people joined environmental NGO Zibel on Saturday in their latest clean-up campaign.
After five hours, divers managed to recover 2.2 tonnes of waste (2194.86 kg) - more than the weight of an average car.
They recovered 114 tyres and 300kg of plastic including deck chairs and other outdoor furniture.
Glass, bottle caps, metal, fishing gear and batteries were also found in the latest dive.
Posting about the dive on Facebook, Zibel said that most of the plastic is now recycled.
"Almost all our ocean plastics now get recycled thanks to our partnership with TerraCycle becoming new packaging for product," they said.
The charity regularly organises cleanups. In June they even removed a car from the sea.
The next clean-up is happening on July 30.
Saturday's clean-up was sponsored by Dive System Malta, Wasteserv, Malta Tourism Authority, Environment and Resources Authority, Dr Juice (MALTA), Clean Malta - Cleansing and Maintenance Division, EcoPure Beverage Services, Portughes Dry Cleaning & Azzopardi Fisheries.
