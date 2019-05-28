Volunteer divers recovered over two tonnes of waste including skip loads of tyres and plastic in just five hours.

A group of 80 people joined environmental NGO Zibel on Saturday in their latest clean-up campaign.

After five hours, divers managed to recover 2.2 tonnes of waste (2194.86 kg) - more than the weight of an average car.

They recovered 114 tyres and 300kg of plastic including deck chairs and other outdoor furniture.

Tyres removed from the water on Saturday. Credit: Zibel Waste collected on Saturday. Credit: Zibel

Glass, bottle caps, metal, fishing gear and batteries were also found in the latest dive.

Posting about the dive on Facebook, Zibel said that most of the plastic is now recycled.

"Almost all our ocean plastics now get recycled thanks to our partnership with TerraCycle becoming new packaging for product," they said.

The charity regularly organises cleanups. In June they even removed a car from the sea.

Zibel cleaning the shores in March 2019. Credit: Zibel Glass Bottles collected from the water in March. Credit: Zibel Waste removed from the sea in March. Credit: Zibel Scales found in the waters in March. Credit: Zibel Tyres removed in May. Credit: Zibel Waste pulled out of the waters in June. Credit: Zibel Car brought back on land in June. Credit: Zibel

The next clean-up is happening on July 30.

Saturday's clean-up was sponsored by Dive System Malta, Wasteserv, Malta Tourism Authority, Environment and Resources Authority, Dr Juice (MALTA), Clean Malta - Cleansing and Maintenance Division, EcoPure Beverage Services, Portughes Dry Cleaning & Azzopardi Fisheries.