Despite the fears surrounding the coronavirus, a group of volunteers is collecting and delivering shopping and medicine to those under quarantine or unable to leave home.

These efforts started being highlighted on social media a few days ago, with individuals making themselves available or building volunteer groups to cover different localities.

Daniele Spizzirri first made his intentions known on the Italians in Malta and Expats Malta Facebook pages.

His list includes 60 people from countries like Italy, Poland, Libya and South Africa, offering their help in different localities. They have managed to make 10 deliveries since Thursday evening to people and parents who reached out to the volunteers directly.

Daniele explained that they followed the World Health Organisation’s guidelines, meaning that each volunteer was instructed not to interact physically with the person being helped.

Volunteers are also advised not to accept payment or to take pictures to protect the person’s privacy.

Daniele carried out his first collection and delivery to a family in quarantine in Sliema on Saturday, supplying basic groceries like milk, meat and baby food.

“I dropped it right at their front door because they couldn’t come to the main door. They really appreciate this but they also felt embarrassed to ask. I’ve been involved in community work before but this is a very different sensation working around this virus. We’re discovering a bit more about what it means to be a community.”

He stressed that the voluntary work did not substitute the government’s response but it would last as long as the volunteers were able to help.

Similar efforts are also being organised in Żebbuġ community by local resident Steph Micallef.

She managed to put together a group of 22 volunteers who collect and deliver food and medicine to those seeking their help.

The idea had originally been inspired by her desire to help the 3,000 elderly people or so during the winter months. The virus became an unusual opportunity to try out the plan.

“Local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi is supporting us and we’re getting guidance from pharmacists on what to do. For example, those people helping the elderly are not sent to make deliveries to those in quarantine,” Steph said.

She hopes the voluntary service will be up and running in the coming days.