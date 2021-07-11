On July 3, volunteers from the Emergency Fire and Rescue (EFRU) took part in a major incident exercise in the Marsaxlokk area, as part of a team dynamics training programme.

In this simulation, the programme participant group was augmented with other trained volunteers from the unit.

The AHEX Limited team created a realistic scenario for a simulated multiple casualty incident, adjacent to a vital facility.

The complex scenario created in the simulation necessitated the set-up of a base of operations, including a command and control unit and various EFRU sub-teams deployed under the supervision of an incident commander. This set-up enabled the efficient operation of casualty extractions, which included the use of technical rescue skills.

During this simulation, long-standing experienced members of the unit were given the opportunity to lead sub-teams and have their capabilities evaluated in this context for leadership development. This was the principal objective of this training programme.

The exercise was supported by 14 volunteers who undertook casualty and professional nursing roles and was part of a leadership package designed and executed for EFRU by AHEX, as part of their ‘Lead First’ leadership development programme.

The unit deployed 23 trained rescue volunteers and five rescue vehicles from its headquarters. On arrival on site, the command team was faced by a realistic massed casualty scenario with the added complications and risks presented by remote access tunnels, collapsed and damaged structures and 35ºC heat and high humidity.

Formulating a plan, the team deployed canine search teams to sweep the area and locate casualties. Following up behind the canine units were rescue teams who provided immediate first aid and then evacuated the injured in various ways, including confined space recovery and evacuation from high structures using specialised stretchers and ladder access.

The exercise was monitored by observers from AHEX to establish the unit’s response to a major incident and gave feedback to all teams to gain insight into how well they were leading their teams and could improve their capabilities for the future.

AHEX’s emergency planning consultant Charles Milroy was very impressed with EFRU’s response to the scenario and said: “EFRU is a highly organised and trained unit that put in an excellent response to a very complex exercise scenario. They worked very well as a team in difficult conditions outperforming their own expectations.”

This activity was organised as part of the project Developing Rescue Team Dynamics for Effective Operations (SIS19/2021), which is focused on developing its members’ skills, particularly in psychological preparedness, team dynamics and leadership. The Small Initiatives Support Scheme (SIS) is managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS).