Last week, as part of Earth Day 2022 activities, iGen – an association of leading iGaming companies based in Malta and operating on the European and international markets – organised a clean-up day. GamingMalta and various iGaming companies participated in this initiative.

For the clean-up, which was organised by Enrico Bradamante and Glen Smith from iGen, in cooperation with Majjistral Park ranger Cami Appelgren, volunteers from 14 iGaming companies gathered at Golden Bay and collected waste from three areas.

Over 50 volunteers spent two hours clearing a large amount of litter – such as plastic bottles, food packaging, car tyres, and even suitcases – from the roadside and wooded areas around Golden Bay and the Riviera area. The litter was then placed at the cleaning station for collection by waste services.

“The thousands of people who have moved to Malta to work in the iGaming industry enjoy an amazing life here – and many are keen to give something back to show their appreciation,” said Glen Smith from iGen. “Cleaning the environment gives them the perfect opportunity to do so. It is also a great way to engage with people from a wide range of cultural backgrounds while getting an empowering sense of achievement when you see the results of your efforts.”

Peter Ekmark, CEO at Internet Vikings – one of the companies involved in the clean-up effort – said: “There are many things one can do to improve the environment we all share and it is extremely gratifying to make a direct and very tangible difference by taking part in the clean up events organised by iGen.”

After the event, volunteers gathered at Munchies Golden Bay for well-deserved refreshments.

