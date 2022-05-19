Volvo Cars has introduced a range of upgrades to its XC60 mid-size SUV, including the addition of the company’s new Android-powered infotainment system with Google apps and services built-in, making the Volvo best-seller smarter than ever. This new model is available in Malta, and can be ordered exclusively through Volvo’s local representatives, GasanZammit Motors Ltd.

The intuitive, next generation infotainment system offers customers unprecedented personalisation and an unparalleled connectivity, which is further enhanced through the introduction of a brand-new Digital Services package.

The centrepiece of the digital services package is access to Google apps and services, which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps and a broad offer of native in-car apps via Google Play.

Volvo Car Group is the first company to team up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services built in, and after years of close development between the two companies, the fully electric XC40 Recharge became the first Volvo car to carry the system.

This makes the XC60 the next step in a continuing rollout of Android-powered infotainment systems in Volvo cars, further improving the consistently popular SUV.

For more than a decade, the XC60 has been ever-present in the top tier of one of the most competitive segments on the market. It has been Volvo Cars’ top seller since 2009, and up until 2020, it has reached over 1.68 million units sold worldwide.

In 2020 alone, the XC60 reached almost 200,000 units sold and accounted for nearly 29 per cent of Volvo Cars’ total sales. In terms of market share, it was the most popular car in the European mid-size premium SUV segment and took its place in the top five in the same segment globally.

With a World Car of the Year title in 2018 as one of its most prominent achievements, the XC60 has been lauded with global awards over the last decade, in categories ranging from design to safety.

In terms of safety upgrades, the XC60 now comes equipped with Volvo Cars’ latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform, a modern, scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

This platform enables the development and deployment of active safety systems in the XC60, such as the detection of other road users, automatic braking and collision avoidance. It also allows for gentle driver support from standstill up to highway speeds, through the Pilot Assist function.

While major changes take place deep inside the XC60, the company’s designers have also made a number of subtle refinements to the exterior design, including a new grille, new front bumpers, and new exterior colour and wheel options.

To test-drive the Volvo XC60, call at the Mrieħel showroom of GasanZammit.