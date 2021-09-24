For Volvo, 2021 has been all about plug-in vehicles. It has plug-in hybrid powertrains available across its entire range, besides having launched, in October 2019, the XC40 Recharge. The latter has been Volvo’s first electric car under a new EV-focused brand that kicked-off a company-wide shift toward electrification.

By 2025, Volvo plans to have a million electrified cars on the road and half of all its sales will be fully electric. Volvo takes tremendous pride in engineering vehicles, which help make driving easier and more enjoyable. Electrification not only has a positive impact on our environment, but it also gives drivers a variety of benefits ranging from convenience and comfort to exhilarating performance you can feel from behind the steering wheel.

In recent years, Volvo’s exclusive representative in Malta, GasanZammit Motors Limited, has introduced all to the range of electrified Volvo plug-in hybrid vehicles in the model lineup, mainly Volvo’s XC series: XC40, XC60 and XC90.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first electric vehicle in the automaker’s portfolio. The launch of this specific car mode meant that the Swedish brand is the first manufacturer to offer a PHEV version of every model it currently sells. Quick as lightning, the 2020 Volvo XC40 Recharge is a pure electric SUV created with the intention of reducing gas emissions in the world. With a fully charged battery, this can allow daily commuting purely using the car's electric motor.

The Volvo XC60 Recharge hybrid proves that efficient cars can also be sleek, desirable and fast. It feels extremely safe and luxurious. Similar to the other XC series car models, the XC 60 is also economical. You’ll be able to drive up to 32 miles on electricity alone, with CO2 emissions as low as 55g/km when the engine is in use. It’s also important to note that all XC60 Recharges get a plethora of safety systems and while some, such as the emergency auto braking, are pretty common these days, others (such as seat bases specifically designed to take a vertical impact should you veer off the road) show how much Volvo thinks about safety.

The model that’s really helped to drive change in producing plug-in hybrid models in the world, and particularly at Volvo, surely is the XC90 T8. No doubt, this large SUV is one of the most relaxing and comfortable models in this class, and with a plug-in hybrid powertrain installed, it’s even better. It’s proven a hit, mainly because it remains the only plug-in hybrid available with seven seats. The XC90 is known to be one of the safest cars available on Maltese roads. Moreover, the XC90 plug-in hybrid model has the exceptional ability to combine both performance and efficiency.

Around the world, Volvo has been witnessing an excellent growth in plug-in hybrid sales because people are seeing the benefits of these types of cars. Owning an electric car gives new meaning to the thrill of driving.

