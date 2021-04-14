Volvo Cars reported the best first quarter in its history as the company’s global sales increased by 40.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Total sales during the period amounted to 185,698 cars, up from 131,889 cars in the same period last year. In Europe and the US, the company managed to improve sales compared to the first quarter last year, while managing to cope with the ongoing effects of the pandemic. China has by now recovered from the impact of the pandemic, which was peaked in Q1 2020.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com