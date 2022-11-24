Volvo has just pulled the covers from what it’s being called its safest vehicle ever. The anticipation for the new Volvo EX90 is over and earlier this month, the Swedish automotive company, launched its flagship electric SUV which will be available for Maltese customers thanks to Volvo’s exclusive local representatives GasanZammit.

A true seven-seater, all-electric SUV that further raises Volvo’s standards in safety and a more sustainable lifestyle: the new Volvo EX90 represents the start of a new era for Scandinavian company in which they set a decisive course for a fully electric future.

Starting with the Volvo EX90, Volvo will reveal one new fully electric car each year. “By 2030, we aim to sell only fully electric cars, one of the most ambitious electrification blueprints in the automotive industry and crucial to our ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040,” Volvo said on EX90’s inauguration day.

On November 9, Volvo revealed their new fully electric flagship SUV to the world in downtown Stockholm, reflecting their Swedish roots. “At the same time, reflecting our global footprint as a company, the Volvo EX90 will be built in the US starting next year and later also in China. By then, we aim for those two production facilities to be climate-neutral.”

A new instant classic in Scandinavian design, the Volvo EX90 defines the principle of form following function. It’s a versatile, stylish family car with modern proportions, combined with cutting-edge technology in core computing, connectivity and electrification to optimise safety, efficiency and aesthetics.

“The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going,” said chief executive Jim Rowan. “It’s fully electric with a range of up to 600 kilometres on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

Explore the new world of Volvo and grab this opportunity to test-drive the new Volvo EX90 upon its arrival in Malta. Book your test-drive by calling at the Mrieħel showroom of GasanZammit.