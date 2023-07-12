If there’s something which immediately springs to mind when you think of Volvo, it’s estate cars. The Swedish firm might be expanding its range of SUVs with the likes of the electric EX90 and EX30, but it’s still these tradi-tional load-luggers which play a key role in the firm’s line-up of vehicles.

The V60 is Volvo’s most compact estate car, slotting underneath the larger V90. However, it’s still got loads of practicality on offer as well as some clever new tech. So should you be switching into a new Volvo SUV or is the V60 an estate car which is still well worth checking out? We’ve been behind the wheel to see.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com