The XC60 has been a core part of Volvo’s range for a little while now. In fact, it’s been one of the firm’s best-selling cars since 2009, which goes to show just how important it is. So it’s little surprise that Volvo has chosen to refresh its ever-popular XC60, adding a little extra sparkle to this mid-size SUV while ensuring that its powertrains tie in with the brand’s electrified ethos.

But given this market is so awash with options, can this update do enough to keep the XC60 current? We’ve been finding out.

Given that it’s been such a hit with buyers, you can’t fault Volvo for keeping things relatively simple with this new XC60. Exterior-wise, it’s similar to how it was before, save for redesigned air inlets, while around the back the exhaust pipes are now hidden which, according to Volvo, ‘showcase the company’s continued journey to electrification’.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com