International investment firm Von der Heyden Group has announced its continued expansion after launching a regulated securitisation vehicle in Italy. Founded in 1989 in Germany, the Group has developed an aggregate investment program of over €650m in private equity real estate across different asset classes around Europe. Through this latest initiative the Group continues to expand its asset management activities.

The Von der Heyden Group’s SPV (130/99), regulated by the Bank of Italy, provides the ability to securitise credits acquired on the Italian Asset-Backed Securities market, through the issuance of notes.

The team responsible for the Group’s Italian expansion is led by executive director Tonio Fenech and associate private equity Andrea Massa Vannucci. The Group has already secured its first credit block acquisition in Tuscany. The transaction involved one of the largest investment players in Italy.

“The Italian market represents an important pillar of our growth plan. We also look at it as a new investment proposition to professional investors that can be shared with our partners through a regulated structure. We are now focusing to continue building our portfolio with additional strategic allocations,” Massa Vannucci said.

“Italy is developing a quite interesting and attractive credit resolution mechanism that brought into play a unique investment opportunity in acquiring credits backed by undervalued assets. As specialised real estate investors we have the ability to identifying such assets that can be acquired at values that offer interesting returns and diversification options to investors,” Fenech said.