Von der Heyden Group Finance PLC has announced that its new 10-year €35 million bond issue with an annual interest rate of five per cent has been fully subscribed, with its offer period closing earlier. The Bond Issue was allocated among the maturing bondholders and authorised financial intermediaries in accordance with the terms of the prospectus, with subscriptions closing early on November 24, 2022.

The intermediaries offer closed before its due date on December 2. The new unsecured bonds, having a nominal value of €100 per bond issued at par, are guaranteed by the Group's parent company, Timan Investments Holdings Limited.

The bonds are expected to be admitted to the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange on December 16, and trading is expected to commence on December 19.

Chairman of Von der Heyden Group Finance Tonio Fenech thanked the investing public, particularly maturing and new bondholders and authorised financial intermediaries, for their unwavering support in this Bond issue.

Sven von der Heyden, Chairman and Founder of the Von der Heyden Group, mentioned how 2022 was a defining year, having started the above-ground works of Andersia Silver, the final development phase of Poznań's Financial district in Poland, taken steps to acquire its flagship luxury boutique hotel in Malta as well as other investment classes in the European markets of which the Group operates.

The success of the Von der Heyden Group bond issue was possible through the guidance and support of several entities, including Calamatta Cuschieri (Sponsor & Co-Manager), GVZH (Legal Counsel), and EY (auditors and financial advisors).