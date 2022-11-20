Von der Heyden Yachting, a subsidiary of Malta-based international investment firm Von der Heyden Group, has partnered with industry experts Yacht Carbon Offset to address their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions impact.

The company, flying the Riva exclusive dealership flag, has worked with the specialised environmental service organisation to offset the net environmental impact of its past 55-charter season around Malta and the Italian Riviera.

Head of sustainability for the group, Anuschka von der Heyden, said: “Although we take the precautions to ensure an eco-conscious ethos in everything we do, we are mindful of the superyacht industry’s real impact on the environment. While we see the industry’s technology develop more sustainably, Von der Heyden Yachting will be committed to counterbalancing its impact through investing in renewable energy.”

Von der Heyden Yachting has offset 126 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) by supporting the development of the Soubré Hydroelectric Power project in Cote d’Ivoire.

Developed under the umbrella of the United Nations to meet emissions reduction goals, the offsetting tool works to counterbalance unavoidable greenhouse gasses. Since its inception in 2008, Yacht Carbon Offset has offset over a quarter of a million tonnes of CO2e in renewable energy sources.

Over the last six months, Von der Heyden Group has recorded ESG-focused activities, including its LEED Gold level planning in its newest A-class building development in Poznań, preparations to align with the European Commission’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) coming into action in 2024, as well as its participation among 191 other countries for World Clean Up Day.

The group also recently celebrated the official opening of its fifth catering establishment Hammett’s Monastik, whose farm-to-table concept focuses on sourcing at least 90 per cent of its produce from sustainable, organic and local sources.