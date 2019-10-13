The president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has identified equality as one of the key pillars of her work programme. In her opening statement to the European Parliament on July 16, during which she presented the political guidelines for the next Commission, she included a Union of Equality among her top strategic objectives.

She believes that a prosperous and social Europe depends on equality for all. Her plan is to promote equality in all aspects, irrespective of sex, racial or ethnic origin, age, disability, sexual orientation or religious belief.

She will promote equality as the guiding principle for the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

The main elements of Von der Leyen’s equality strategy are: promoting equal economic independence for women and men, closing the gender pay gap, advancing gender balance in decision-making, ending gender-based violence and promoting gender equality beyond the EU.

This in a time which demands decisive, bold action to right the wrongs which have shaped the European labour market. At 64 per cent, the EU female employment rate still lags behind its male counterpart which stands at 76 per cent.

Women account for 75 per cent of part-timers, and women occupy most jobs in less valued sectors. Not to mention the unequal sharing of family responsibilities which effectively results in an average of 26 hours a week of unpaid work for women, compared to nine hours for men.

Over the last few years, Malta has come a long way to facilitate an improved work-life balance and to empower more women into joining the labour market and acquire economic independence. The provision of free childcare services, the in-work benefit and the setting up of the maternity leave fund are among the key measures which have resulted in a spike in female employment figures. Over 25,000 women have joined or rejoined the labour market since the change in government – an increase of almost 12 per cent, compared to a five per cent increase in male employment.

We are on the right track, yet we have to do more. That is why we cannot agree more with Von der Leyen’s ambitious plan and we will fully embrace her strategy as we continue to build on the successful measures adopted thus far.

Hence, we endorse the President-elect’s insistence that there must be the same opportunities for economic independence for all and we look forward to her proposed anti-discrimination legislation to ensure that women and men are given equal legal rights in business, politics and society as a whole.

The Union can only reach its full potential in business, politics and society if we make full use of our talent and diversity

The gender pay gap remains the most flagrant form of discrimination and, perhaps, the most disrespectful towards women because in many cases it originates from prejudice and underestimation of women’s skills.

Though the principle of equal pay for equal work is enshrined in the treaty which effectively binds every Member State, within the EU women earn on average 16.3 per cent less than men. In Malta, the gender pay gap stands at 10.6 per cent and we will leave no stone unturned to reduce it even further.

The equality pillar of the president-elect also includes a firm commitment to tackle gender-based and domestic violence, a scourge which still persists across societies and which mostly affects women and girls. She intends to strengthen EU legislation to prevent domestic violence, protect victims and punish offenders. Moreover, Von der Leyen proposes to include violence against women in the list of crimes defined in the Treaty.

In this regard, Malta may also be regarded as a leader, having spearheaded the EU’s accession to the Istanbul Convention on Domestic Violence and Gender-Based Violence during our Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This Convention, which harshened penalties for aggressors and increased protection for victims, is now fully transposed into our laws.

Strong laws, however, must not exist in a vacuum and we must forge a mentality revolution starting at grassroot level. This is what guided several inter-ministerial initiatives targeting stakeholders and society at large, not only with regard to gender-based and domestic violence but on a wide-spectrum of issues surrounding equality. We will not stop before we ensure equality for all and in all aspects.

In this context, we welcome the political guidelines for the next Commission which stress that equality goes well beyond gender equality. Our society is a patchwork of various national and cultural identities, different beliefs and minority groups. Von der Leyen’s equality plan will make use of the different tools at the Union’s disposal to encourage all Europeans to embrace diversity.

The external dimension of equality is another essential element of Von der Leyen’s equality pillar. Her plan, which we fully embrace, is to mainstream the EU’s gender policy and commitments to equality into the external action programme of the Union. This implies making use of the EU’s network of cooperation agreements and its development aid to promote equality and to give a robust message to those countries where gender equality is particularly lagging.

We can only reach our equality goals through adequate and consistent funding. We must invest in gender equality. The Union can only reach its full potential in business, politics and society, if we make full use of our talent and diversity. Narrowing the gender gap in the EU could result in an extra 10 million jobs and substantial increase in the Union’s GDP.

The new European Gender Strategy highlights this priority by pushing for the mainstreaming of gender into the Union’s budget and including gender equality as a central strategic objective in economic policy formulation.

To ensure the success of this ambitious equality strategy, Von der Leyen separated the Equality portfolio from Justice, with Malta’s very own Helena Dalli earmarked to become the first Equality Commissioner. Dalli’s performance at her Parliamentary grilling echoed her experience and leadership in this field of policy, and we look forward to join forces with the Commissioner-elect in Malta’s and the EU’s common fight against all forms of discrimination.

As Minister for European Affairs and Equality, I look forward to working actively and closely with Dalli and the various EU structures to ensure that our objectives are attained. I will not rest on Malta’s unprecedented achievements, both on a local and European context. Rather, I will maintain, if not further intensify this vigorous momentum to implement our extensive equality programme.

Finally, I pledge my wholehearted support to the future work of Helena Dalli, a colleague and friend, in spearheading the equality pillar of the new Commission.

Edward Zammit Lewis is Minister for European Affairs and Equality.