The evening of December 7 was a special one for the Von Peach team. A creative hub based in Switzerland and working with creatives from all over the world, the team is used to coming together for their company offsites and client events, but this time, the event was their own from start to finish.

The team met up with an intimate circle of 100 guests at the prestigious St Regis Hotel in Rome to officially launch the third issue of their in-house Impeached magazine, intriguingly titled Ecstasy. Birthed as a creative outlet for their line-up of creative heads who usually spend their time working with large pharmaceutical and insurance companies to craft beautiful and engaging communications and events, Impeached has grown into a global collaboration of contributors, artists and writers who are given creative freedom to explore themes that are not usually discussed in wider circles.

This time, it was no different. The idea behind Ecstasy was to bring together a carefully curated set of colourful and curious personalities from across the globe to interpret what ecstasy means to them. From painters to collectors of the macabre, scientists, party goers, sex workers, priests and beyond, the result is a stunning 177 page bound magazine, including a special film chapter, that pushes the limits of societal thinking about addictions in its many forms.

Some of the guests at the prestigious St Regis Hotel in Rome.

The launch event saw the introduction of this latest edition of Impeached magazine - and Von Peach gave it their signature twist by holding it in the resplendent halls of the St Regis, complete with an Impeached short film airing, a set of performers that set the tone for the night including an interactive ‘love letters you never sent’ activity for their guests, before opening the dancefloor to revel in the spirit of celebrating with their creative network.

As Von Peach grows, so does its energy towards branding themselves. Apart from Impeached, they are also in the process of establishing a new artist residency and collaborative space with their Bored Peach Club concept in Gozo, and growing in unexpected ways.