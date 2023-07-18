Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova said Tuesday she was determined “not to push in anywhere” in her bid to avoid the media spotlight after her historic triumph.

The 24-year-old Czech beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets in Saturday’s final to become the first ever unseeded female Wimbledon champion.

“The last few days were pretty tough, it was quite a merry go-round,” she told reporters in Prague.

Vondrousova, who won her first major title at the All-England Club after finishing runner-up in the French Open in 2019 and taking the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said she expected the increased media interest to continue.

“I know it’s part of the game. I’ll just try to stick to my circle of people and not push in anywhere and hopefully I’ll be OK,” she said.

