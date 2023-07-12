The mother of Jean Paul Sofia pleaded for politicians to “vote with their conscience” as MPs decide whether to support her call for a public inquiry into the death of her son.

Isabelle Bonnici was speaking outside parliament an hour ahead of the vote, expected to take place at 7pm on Wednesday.

Her 20-year-old son was killed in December in a construction site collapse at Corradino industrial estate in Paola. He was found dead under the rubble after a 14-hour search.

She has campaigned for a full investigation into the circumstances around the case, which is also subject to a criminal inquiry.

“I am pleading to all the members of Parliament to vote with their conscience,” Isabelle Bonnici. Video: Isabelle Bonnici

The Nationalist Party filed a motion in Parliament calling for a public inquiry. However, it was amended by the Labour government, removing any reference to a public inquiry and instead urging a speedy conclusion to the ongoing magisterial inquiry.

MPs will vote on the amendment first and will then vote on the motion as amended.

“I am pleading to all the members of parliament to vote with their conscience,” Isabelle Bonnici said, standing near the entrance of the government building.

“The people have spoken, nearly 20,000 signed my petition. I pray you listen to the people and live up to your role as members of Parliament.”

The petition Bonnici referred to started five days ago and gathered 19,560 signatures from people calling on the government to call for a public inquiry.

Bonnici has been campaigning for MPs to vote in favour of a public inquiry into her son’s death for the past few weeks.

Sofia’s parents have also demanded compensation from all those involved in the project.