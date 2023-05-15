The Electoral Commission urged those who, by March 31, qualified to be registered as voters, to make sure their name and particulars have been included in the revised electoral register published on April 28.

Those who obtained Maltese citizenship through naturalisation or registration and certified dual nationals are entitled to be registered as voters if, by March 31, they had the necessary qualifications in accordance with the Constitution of Malta and the General Elections Act.

Anyone whose name has not been included in this register, or whose particulars are wrong, has until May 19 to appeal to the revising officer.

You can check here.

More information at the Electoral Office, Ex Trade Fair Grounds, Naxxar or at the Identity Cards Office, 28A, St Francis Square, Rabat, Gozo.