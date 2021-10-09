My mother Ethna lived all her life in the political constituency of Dublin North. For decades it was a stronghold of the then-dominant political party Fianna Fáil (‘Soldiers of Destiny’!). She faithfully carried out the political tradition of her family and voted for that party. It was inconceivable to her (as to many of her peers at that time) that she would vote otherwise.

During one election, a senior minister in that party knocked on her door canvassing. He sought her vote, asking her had she noticed all the trees and scrubs that had been placed (by him, he claimed) around the constituency. She duly acknowledged the gesture, did her duty, and voted for him and the party.

Following the election, she was shocked and angered to see the trees and scrubs removed. Subsequently, that minister became one of the most senior Irish politicians to ever serve prison time (short though it was).

Despite this and many other events and behaviours, Ethna continued to vote for Fianna Fáil, even though she admitted that that party’s dominance over many decades was no longer good for Ireland.

Ethna died six years ago, and it is now inconceivable to her children (and a great many of our peers) that we could ever vote for her party. Things have changed and changed utterly and that change happened far quicker and more decisively than many predicted.

Ireland today, like all other societies lives with an entirely different set of fantasies (not least regarding the ‘North’ and our ‘Troubles’) than those familiar to my mother.

Every reader of the Times of Malta will have a similar story to mine; of politicians making fantastical gestures and promises before elections, only to toss them aside subsequently. Malta today is facing one of those elections significantly characterised by a raft of fantasies, big and small.

Once again, voters have the choice of embracing fantasy and mirage (Ethna’s trees and scrubs) or insisting that reality impinges on the public discussion.

It is no secret that there are (at least) two Maltas.

One described by the Prime Minister as heaven - one led by politicians and businesspeople inspired by public service, ethics and integrity. One where the institutions of the state and the law serve the people; where public debate is open, honest and respectful and where impunity is never countenanced.

The second Malta is entirely different. It is the Malta captured by a cabal of politicians and businesspeople intent on criminality (big and small); one where the public’s wealth is plundered for (limited) private gain. It is one where institutions refuse to serve the public and instead pander to powerful local and international private interests.

In this Malta, public debate is curbed, characterised by officially sanctioned hostility and hate and where openness and transparency are constantly under threat.

I loved Ethna dearly and recognise that she gave me much positive direction in life (as regards, for example, respect for others, for the environment and crucially for encouragement for thinking and acting independently) but I could never accept her inherited political preferences.

It was necessary (even vital) that Ireland’s traditional politics changed. Education, health, the status of women and most especially the narrow nationalism that fuelled our claims to Northern Ireland (even against the wishes of a large cohort of its people) demanded a break with inherited beliefs.

In the coming months, Maltese people have a choice between fantasy and reality. It is well past the time that ‘trees and scrubs’, ‘metros and tunnels’ politicians were escorted to the exit.