Much as I have tried, I simply cannot take my mind off that incredible Gozo utterance of Joe Debono Grech, which introduced into the election debate a remarkable analogy featuring the bad and good thieves crucified on Mount Calvary.

This prominent former Labour minister delved into the New Testament to better explain to his Labour congregation the marked difference between PN and PL thieves.

Unsurprisingly, as expected, the PL thieves are identified with the crucified good one while the PN ones go with the bad thief. We are told that this clear distinction is justified due a difference in how all these thieves behave after they commit their robberies.

Debono Grech tells us PN thieves behave in a selfish, bad and miserly manner, they hold on to all the loot and refuse to share it with the poor people. On the other hand, PL thieves, after unlawfully laying their hands on substantial tax funds, do not forget their followers and permit them access to all sort of illicit gains, so displaying an exemplary good sharing and altruistic behaviour.

Debono Grech must have had a good reason to avoid bringing Robin Hood into the picture; this hero, very aptly, robbed the rich to give to the poor. No doubt, rich people we have in abundance for Robin Hood to pick on, particularly recently created nouveau type of oligarchs.

But, perhaps, our sharp former MP must have forseen a problem. After nine years of Labour administration, there should be no poor people around to receive Robin’s booty.

Debono Grech happens to be a quintessential Labourite with a particular way of thinking and behaving. Probably, many Labour supporters do look up to him as a role model. There is no doubt that he is what may be called an influencer, his pronouncements carry weight.

Following his sincere and well-meant admission on Labour thieves, we witnessed a damage-control intervention, from no less than the prime minister.

Robert Abela went on record to assure us all that the Labour Party is not, as alleged, a party of benevolent thieves. Many will, however, still believe that Debono Grech’s utterance denotes a deep-rooted malaise within Labour. Too many obtuse ideas and beliefs on basic democratic, ethical governance and tolerance issues prevail within the party.

The Labour Party has just been granted a fresh strong five-year mandate. In the past eight years, we have witnessed a scandal-induced termination of a premiership; the resignation and musical chairs of well over a dozen cabinet members; five different incumbents in the post of police commissioner; progressively diminishing administrative trans­parency; a persistent international call to order, culminating in a greylisting; a political assassination of an investigative journalist; a prevalence of an obscure and corrupt governance; and so much more.

Are we to hope and believe that this past history is to be left behind and not continued and repeated?

A significant majority of the Maltese electorate has expressed itself; Labour enjoys a massive support. With full knowledge and experience of a not-so-pleasant recent past, a majority of the electorate has expressed an unconditional act of approving blind faith in Labour.

An unfettered mandate based on an act of faith may prove reckless, particularly if the mandated rulers opt towards erroneous behaviour on many vital issues. It is hoped that the rulers ethically interpret the blind faith placed in them and act responsibly.

Intellectual objective thinkers within Labour appear to be in retreat; it would be reassuring if they were to reappear. Perhaps we should end on an optimistic note with a paraphrased quotation, borrowed from accountants involved in investments, namely, past performance is not to be considered as a guarantee of a future similar repetition.