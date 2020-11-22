BALZAN 0
FLORIANA 0
Champions Floriana lost precious ground on the Premier League front-runners as they could not go beyond a goalless against Balzan at the Centenary Stadium.
The Greens had piled on the pressure on the Balzan defence, particularly in the second half, but could not find a much-needed breakthrough due mainly to goalkeeping heroics of Serbian Vukasin Vranes who kept out everything thrown at him to ensure his team secured a point.
The final stalemate left Floriana sixth with 13 points three ahead of Balzan.
