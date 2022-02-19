GUDJA UNITED 1

Vranes 25og

BALZAN 0

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, M. Muchardi-6, A. Friggieri-6 (86 F. Zuniga), R. Soares-7, J. Arthur-7, G. Mensah-5(59 G. Nikabadze), A. Selemeni-6, J. Bolanos-7, N. Dzalamidze-5.5 (74 L. Cremona), N. Micallef-5, M. Dias-6.

BALZAN

V. Vranes-6, A. Loof-6 (46 A. Andrejic-6), M. Grima-4 (72 N Frendo), M. Duric-6, P. Fenech-6, M. Johnson-6 (86 G.Camilleri), U. Ljubormirac-6.5, M. Zlatkovic5.5 M. Mijic-6, B. Kaljevic-5 (46 A. Daniels-)5, S. Cipriott-5.

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards: Mensah, Micallef, Fenech, Zlatkovic, Friggieri, Zammit.

BOV Player of the match: Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan).

Luck favours the brave goes the old football adage and Gudja made the most of it against a Balzan side who saw their goalkeeper Vukasin Vranes undone by a fluke shot on 25 minutes.

Gudja United now climbed to sixth place in the Premier League table as they exposed Balzan’s recent deficiencies. Paul Zammit’s side have now picked up just a point in seven matches.

Aidan Friggieri fired Gudja ahead on 25 minutes.

The young midfielder thumped a shot that rebounded off the bar to hit the goalkeeper on the back before bouncing into the net.

Frustratingly, after Gudja’s goal, Glenn Zammit was the busiest of the two goalkeepers.

