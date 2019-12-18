As from the New Year, motor vehicle roadworthiness test fees are set to rise across the board by at least €5 with a further €5 increase set to come into force as from 2023.

Details of the upward revision were announced through a legal notice published a few days ago by the Transport Ministry.

Under the new tariff structure, VRT fees will increase by up to €15 over a three-year period starting from January 1.

Questions sent to the Transport Ministry on the reason behind these increases, and the additional revenue expected from this revision were not answered by the time of writing.

In the case of passenger vehicles (standard private cars) which can carry no more than eight passengers, excluding the driver, the existing tariff of €20.27 will increase to €25.27 next month and €30.27 as from January 1, 2023. Compared to the existing fee, the €10 increase accounts to a 50% rise.

By law, private cars are subject to this test four years after the date of first registration and biennially thereafter. However, once the vehicle’s mileage exceeds 160,000kms the VRT must be carried every year.

Though motorcycles are exempt from this test, the law has a proviso which states that they will eventually be subject to VRT at a cost of €14.33 from such date as the Transport Minister may decide. This condition applies to motorcycles with an engine displacement of more than 125cc.

Under the new tariff structure, the VRT fee for motorcycles will increase to €19.33 next year and €24.33 in 2023 should the minister decide to remove the existing exemption.

Introduced in 1999, the VRT was meant to establish minimum basic standards for cars on the roads in terms of emissions, safety and the vehicles overall condition.

Last year, a number of changes were introduced to the test to bring it in line with standardised procedures across other European Union member states.

Following these changes, a vehicle may either pass the test if it meets the required standards or else get a pass with minor defects in case these shortcomings have no effect on safety or on the environment.

Nonetheless, such defects must be repaired as soon as possible.

In case of failure for major defects the owner is given 16 days to make amends and resubmit the vehicle for the test, but if the vehicle is deemed to have a dangerous defect it cannot be driven until it is repaired and re-tested.

Stricter emission criteria came into force for diesel engines, lights for vehicles manufactured after September 2009. Owners who fail to comply can be fined up to €500, while anyone tampering with an odometer may be liable up to a €200 fine.

Increase to be linked to liberalisation of sector

Transport Malta said on Wednesday VRT test fees were levied by VRT stations, private businesses authorised by TM to conduct VRT tests in accordance with the regulations.

The fees were established in 1999 and were never revised, except for once in 2006 to reflect the 3% increase in VAT.

Station owners, represented by the GRTU, had been requesting a revision for 10 years to reflect cost of living adjustments along the years.

In finally accepting their request, the ministry insisted that any proposed increase in test fees would be directly linked to the liberalisation of the sector.