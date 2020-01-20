An employee at a Luqa VRT station has been struck off the testers’ register for 10 years and fined €500 after being found guilty of issuing a false certificate and breaching VRT regulations.

Michael Anthony Cahill, 56 of Zurrieq, who worked as a tester for 16 years, landed in hot water over a case that surfaced in January 2017 when he

allegedly issued a VRT certificate for a vehicle that had not been tested.

At the time, the mechanic had been working at the Luqa garage for just over a

year.

He was accused of trading in influence, falsification, breaching various VRT regulations as well as recidivism.

Numerous witnesses, including work colleagues, the owner of the VRT station, the owner of the vehicle taken for the test, as well as court experts, testified

throughout the proceedings.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello gave particular importance to the testimony of a witness who had driven a vehicle to the station for testing.

In the presence of the accused, the witness had described the person at the VRT

station who took photos of the vehicle, received an envelope containing €90 and handed him the VRT certificate as the accused.

The vehicle granted a pass by the accused failed a test subsequently conducted by the relative authorities.

The court declared the accused guilty of issuing a VRT certificate when the vehicle had not been tested as well as breaching VRT regulations, handing down a €500 fine and ordering his name to be struck off the testers’ register.

The prosecution had, however, failed to prove the charge of trading in influence and recidivism, the court said, observing that the accused had sought to influence “himself and no-one else.”

Inspector Sergio Pisani prosecuted.