Vehicle licenses that expire from the end of March will remain automatically valid for the following months, as long as these vehicles are covered by a valid insurance policy, Transport Malta said on Wednesday.

This will remain valid until further notice.

Transport Malta also said there will be no VRT tests for vehicles which require one to extend their licence during this period, as all VRT stations will close down immediately.

It emphasised that a valid insurance policy was still required and said insurance intermediaries will issue the policy electronically.

Transport Malta said it was taking these measures to minimise contact between individuals and help reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.