SIRENS 2

Vieira 76, Brandan 80

SLIEMA WANDERERS 2

Elouni 47, Vukovic 88

Sirens

J. Debono-6, A. Bianco-6, R. Tachikawa-6.5, V. Vieira-6 (89 B. Gavrila), A. Effiong-5 (65C. Zammit Lonardelli), D. Albanese-6.5, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-5, F. Brandan-7, C. Riascos-5 (65 D. Jackson-5), K. Reid-6.

Sliema WANDERERS

D. Cassar-6.5, K. Shaw-6, O. Elouni-6, D. Holla-6.5 (72 E. Agius) ,V. Berisha-6 ( 72 R. Kohna Sooh), G. Aquilina-6, Y. Uchida-6 (80 P. Morales), I. Gui-5.5, M. Beerman-6, J. Bilek-6.5, D. Vukovic-6.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards: Walker, Albanese, Uchida, Zammit Lonardelli.

BOV player of the match: Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderers).

Sirens and Sliema had to settle for a point apiece after a cracking game.

The Wanderers went ahead when Omar Elouni prodded the ball home just after the break.

But when Sliema appeared to be heading for a vital first win of the season, Sirens turned the game on its head but Sliema struck back when Dejan Vukovic headed the equaliser two minutes from the end.

Both sides tried hard to be neat and precise in their build-up, but two well-marshalled defences brought proceedings to a halt on the edge of either area.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta.